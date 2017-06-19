McDonald's offering delivery in the T...

McDonald's offering delivery in the Twin Cities

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Valley News Live

You can now get McDonald's delivered in the Twin Cities with the help of Uber and yes, they're calling it "McDelivery." Through a partnership with UberEATS, customers can now order their favorite Mickey D's menu items using the same account they use to get a lift around town.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley News Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minneapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 9 min Fuggleton 36,923
uss liberty, lavon affair (Jun '16) 30 min yidfellas v USA 3
Jon ossoff 1 hr Space ace 1
not guilty!! 1 hr Space ace 20
Shooter is Psychotic bernie bro 2 hr London hit again 26
Another mass shooter under Trumps watch! Sun London hit again 7
Suffering from Severe Pain?? Sun Drugshop95 1
See all Minneapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minneapolis Forum Now

Minneapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minneapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Minneapolis, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,890 • Total comments across all topics: 281,897,438

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC