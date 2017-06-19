McDonald's offering delivery in the Twin Cities
You can now get McDonald's delivered in the Twin Cities with the help of Uber and yes, they're calling it "McDelivery." Through a partnership with UberEATS, customers can now order their favorite Mickey D's menu items using the same account they use to get a lift around town.
