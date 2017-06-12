Marshals arrest third suspect in Broa...

Marshals arrest third suspect in Broadway Avenue shooting

Read more: Post-Bulletin

The third man accused of participating in a May 7 shooting on North Broadway has been arrested near the campus of the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis. Abdirahman Abdulkadir Abdullahi, 25, was taken into custody Thursday by U.S. Marshals; a warrant had been issued for his arrest following the shooting.

