Marshals arrest third suspect in Broadway Avenue shooting
The third man accused of participating in a May 7 shooting on North Broadway has been arrested near the campus of the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis. Abdirahman Abdulkadir Abdullahi, 25, was taken into custody Thursday by U.S. Marshals; a warrant had been issued for his arrest following the shooting.
