Man shot dead, crashes stolen van in Minneapolis
Minneapolis police are investigating two separate shootings that left two people injured and a man in a stolen vehicle dead. A caller to 911 reported that a van had struck a fire hydrant and a tree and crashed about 1:30 a.m. Monday near the intersection of 32nd Street and Blaisdell Avenue S. When officers arrived, they found a man unresponsive in the driver's seat.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Minneapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Admit they are evil
|1 hr
|Rudy
|30
|Clinton NEVER LIED
|1 hr
|FCC investigated ...
|4
|Epic storm
|7 hr
|FCC investigated ...
|6
|Trump not under investigation
|Sat
|Space ace
|21
|Russia conspiracy dead now on to obstruction
|Jun 8
|FCC investigated ...
|2
|Comey ((live)) testimony thread 9 am
|Jun 8
|FCC investigated ...
|6
|Worst movie of all time
|Jun 7
|silly rabbit
|27
Find what you want!
Search Minneapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC