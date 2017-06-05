Man shot dead, crashes stolen van in ...

Man shot dead, crashes stolen van in Minneapolis

10 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

Minneapolis police are investigating two separate shootings that left two people injured and a man in a stolen vehicle dead. A caller to 911 reported that a van had struck a fire hydrant and a tree and crashed about 1:30 a.m. Monday near the intersection of 32nd Street and Blaisdell Avenue S. When officers arrived, they found a man unresponsive in the driver's seat.

