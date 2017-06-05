Man found shot on a Minneapolis stoop dies at hospital

A 37-year-old man who was shot shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday on the front stoop of a house in north Minneapolis died later at a hospital, police said. Officers were called to the shooting in the 3300 block of Newton Avenue N., about 5:55 p.m. They found the victim on the front steps of a house with a gunshot wound to his upper torso, police spokeswoman Catherine Michal said in a news release.

