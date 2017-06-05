Man found shot on a Minneapolis stoop dies at hospital
A 37-year-old man who was shot shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday on the front stoop of a house in north Minneapolis died later at a hospital, police said. Officers were called to the shooting in the 3300 block of Newton Avenue N., about 5:55 p.m. They found the victim on the front steps of a house with a gunshot wound to his upper torso, police spokeswoman Catherine Michal said in a news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Minneapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Worst movie of all time
|25 min
|Space ace
|25
|Admit they are evil
|3 hr
|Space ace
|24
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|21 hr
|Into The Night
|36,917
|Gregory Pelletier
|Jun 4
|Danger
|1
|LOL! Kathy griffin blames trump for firing
|Jun 4
|zippok
|11
|Betsy hodges radical communist
|Jun 3
|FCC investigated ...
|4
|Get out of the Paris climate deal
|Jun 2
|Space ace
|14
Find what you want!
Search Minneapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC