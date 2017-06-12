Man found on ground, fatally shot in ...

Man found on ground, fatally shot in north Minneapolis

10 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

A man was fatally shot and a suspect was later arrested early Saturday morning in north Minneapolis in what police say they believe stemmed from a robbery. At around 3:17 a.m., officers from the Fourth Precinct responded to gunshots in the area of Webber Parkway and Lyndale Avenue North.

