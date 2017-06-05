Man fatally shot sitting on Mpls. stoop is ID'd; was he intended target?
Authorities have identified the 37-year-old man who was fatally shot on the front stoop of a house in north Minneapolis. Melvin A. Felton, who lived about 1A3 4 miles southeast of where he was shot, died Tuesday after being taken from a home in the 3300 block of Newton Avenue N., according to the Hennepin County medical examiner's office.
