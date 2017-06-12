Man, 22, ID'd as victim in S. Minneapolis slaying; suspect remains loose
The Hennepin County medical examiner on Tuesday identified the victim of a fatal shooting in south Minneapolis the previous day as 22-year-old Chartez Clark of Brooklyn Park. Clark died at the scene after being struck in the chest sometime before 2 a.m. Monday.
