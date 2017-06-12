Key developments in officer's manslaughter trial
The manslaughter trial of a Minnesota police officer who shot and killed a black motorist last summer will resume Monday with closing arguments. Officer Jeronimo Yanez shot and killed Philando Castile during a traffic stop last July in the Minneapolis suburb of Falcon Heights.
