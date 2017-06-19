Just Sold: Episcopal offices moving t...

Just Sold: Episcopal offices moving to N. Minneapolis

9 hrs ago

The Episcopal Church of Minnesota plans to move its offices this fall into this two-story, multi-use building at 1101 W. Broadway Ave. in Minneapolis, which it has acquired for $1.8 million. The diocese has partnered with Episcopal Homes to build senior apartments on the site of its current offices at 1730 Clifton Place in Minneapolis.

