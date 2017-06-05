ISMP Identifies Most Reported Medicat...

ISMP Identifies Most Reported Medication Safety Errors This Year

13 hrs ago Read more: Pharmacy Times

As the primary stewards of their patients' medication care, pharmacists are ideally placed to identify and reduce harmful medication-related events, according to the Institute for Safe Medication Practices . At the ASHP 2017 Summer Meetings and Exhibition in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Darryl S. Rich, PharmD, MBA, FASHP, Medication Safety Specialist for ISMP, discussed the medications most commonly reported for medication errors in the past 12 months, and weighed in on how pharmacists can implement strategies for safe practices.

