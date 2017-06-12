Is educational attainment associated ...

Is educational attainment associated with lifetime risk of cardiovascular disease?

Men and women with the lowest education level had higher lifetime risks of cardiovascular disease than those with the highest education level, according to a new study published by JAMA Internal Medicine . One of the most important socioeconomic factors contributing to cardiovascular disease is educational inequality.

