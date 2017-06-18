In third day of marches to decry Yanez acquittal, protesters target city where officer worked
For a third day, people protesting the acquittal of St. Anthony Police Officer Jeronimo Yanez took to the streets, this time in the city where the officer worked. On Friday, a Ramsey County jury found Yanez, 29, not guilty of felony manslaughter after he fatally shot Philando Castile, 32, during a traffic stop in July in Falcon Heights.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TwinCities.
Add your comments below
Minneapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|not guilty!!
|48 min
|Space ace
|14
|Another mass shooter under Trumps watch!
|12 hr
|London hit again
|7
|Suffering from Severe Pain??
|15 hr
|Drugshop95
|1
|Steve scalise in critical condition
|15 hr
|Space ace
|8
|Shooter is Psychotic bernie bro
|Sat
|The Man
|22
|Worst movie of all time
|Sat
|silly rabbit
|30
|Drop one word....add one word game (Apr '14)
|Fri
|WildLifeLover
|705
Find what you want!
Search Minneapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC