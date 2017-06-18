In third day of marches to decry Yane...

In third day of marches to decry Yanez acquittal, protesters target city where officer worked

For a third day, people protesting the acquittal of St. Anthony Police Officer Jeronimo Yanez took to the streets, this time in the city where the officer worked. On Friday, a Ramsey County jury found Yanez, 29, not guilty of felony manslaughter after he fatally shot Philando Castile, 32, during a traffic stop in July in Falcon Heights.

