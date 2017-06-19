'I don't want you to get shooted': da...

'I don't want you to get shooted': daughter of slain Minnesota man's girlfriend

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WTAQ-AM Green Bay

The young daughter of a woman whose boyfriend was fatally shot by a Minnesota police officer last year can be heard pleading with her mother to be quiet and cooperate with police, saying "I don't want you to get shooted," newly released video footage showed. The video is from the interior of the police cruiser of the partner of St. Anthony Police Department officer Jeronimo Yanez, who fatally shot Philando Castile in July 2016 during a traffic stop.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTAQ-AM Green Bay.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minneapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Minneapolis Anti Trump Hotline 44 min Lucky 17
What If Blacks Left America 56 min Lucky 1
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 4 hr WHAT 36,930
Wisconsin unemployment rate 4 hr Space ace 2
Libtard areas. 4 hr Space ace 1
Democrats lose once again Wed Space ace 13
Shooter is Psychotic bernie bro Tue silly rabbit 27
See all Minneapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minneapolis Forum Now

Minneapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minneapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
 

Minneapolis, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,523 • Total comments across all topics: 281,953,496

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC