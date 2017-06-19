'I don't want you to get shooted': daughter of slain Minnesota man's girlfriend

The young daughter of a woman whose boyfriend was fatally shot by a Minnesota police officer last year can be heard pleading with her mother to be quiet and cooperate with police, saying "I don't want you to get shooted," newly released video footage showed. The video is from the interior of the police cruiser of the partner of St. Anthony Police Department officer Jeronimo Yanez, who fatally shot Philando Castile in July 2016 during a traffic stop.

