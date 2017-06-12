I-35W construction will begin August ...

I-35W construction will begin August 2017 and never, ever end

7 hrs ago

You and your fellow trapped commuters will learn to adjust, first sharing snacks, leftovers, and bottles of water, later learning to collect rainwater and forage for edible grasses and trap varmints along the roadside. You will erect primitive lean-tos and build fires using old copies of City Pages and wood-panel doors, forever hoping that someday the cars begin moving, and civilization might begin anew.

