I-35W construction will begin August 2017 and never, ever end
You and your fellow trapped commuters will learn to adjust, first sharing snacks, leftovers, and bottles of water, later learning to collect rainwater and forage for edible grasses and trap varmints along the roadside. You will erect primitive lean-tos and build fires using old copies of City Pages and wood-panel doors, forever hoping that someday the cars begin moving, and civilization might begin anew.
Start the conversation, or Read more at City Pages.
Add your comments below
Minneapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blacks act up at como pool
|2 hr
|cowboy chris
|5
|In a first, black voter turnout rate passes whites (Apr '13)
|5 hr
|LIbEralS
|2
|White police chief
|6 hr
|Davycrockett
|1
|PHENOMENAL musician
|6 hr
|Space ace
|1
|Extremely angry
|9 hr
|Space ace
|1
|Admit they are evil
|9 hr
|Space ace
|31
|Epic storm
|10 hr
|Space ace
|7
Find what you want!
Search Minneapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC