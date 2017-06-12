How to deliver complex digital products, manage DevOps & and large scale change
Digital Transformation is all the rage. So to find out about the challenges and how to manage change, CBR's James Nunns spoke to Tim Russell, chief product officer, at Perforce.
Minneapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drop one word....add one word game (Apr '14)
|13 min
|texas pete
|702
|not guilty!!
|2 hr
|Davycrockett
|3
|Republican karen handle mailed suspicious package
|3 hr
|Space ace
|3
|Steve scalise in critical condition
|Thu
|Space ace
|5
|BREAKING:Liberal shoots republican steve scalise
|Thu
|Space ace
|28
|left wing extremist bernie sanders to announce run (Apr '15)
|Thu
|Space ace
|17
|Shooter is Psychotic bernie bro
|Thu
|Space ace
|15
