How purrrfect: Minneapolis City Hall ...

How purrrfect: Minneapolis City Hall becomes 'Kitty Hall' for a day

7 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

Minneapolis City Hall is becoming a cat house. At least for one day on June 27 when a bunch of adorable, adoptable kittens will prance around City Hall vying to become the Minneapolis Meow-or and Kitty Council President.

