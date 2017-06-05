Homicide charges filed in fatal Hennepin County crash
An Apple Valley man is facing homicide charges in a crash that killed a woman last week near downtown Minneapolis. Prosecutors expect the 30-year-old man to make his first court appearance Wednesday on charges of criminal vehicular homicide.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Minneapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Worst movie of all time
|14 min
|silly rabbit
|27
|Admit they are evil
|3 hr
|FCC investigated ...
|25
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|Tue
|Into The Night
|36,917
|Gregory Pelletier
|Jun 4
|Danger
|1
|LOL! Kathy griffin blames trump for firing
|Jun 4
|zippok
|11
|Betsy hodges radical communist
|Jun 3
|FCC investigated ...
|4
|Get out of the Paris climate deal
|Jun 2
|Space ace
|14
Find what you want!
Search Minneapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC