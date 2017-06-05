Homicide charges filed in fatal Henne...

Homicide charges filed in fatal Hennepin County crash

An Apple Valley man is facing homicide charges in a crash that killed a woman last week near downtown Minneapolis. Prosecutors expect the 30-year-old man to make his first court appearance Wednesday on charges of criminal vehicular homicide.

