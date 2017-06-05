Historic Duluth theater rehab over half done, and uncovering secrets
The restoration of the historic NorShor Theatre in Duluth, a project intended to anchor a revitalized downtown arts district, is now more than half finished. Officials announced Wednesday the $30.5 million project is 60 percent complete, and is on pace to wrap up construction by the end of the year, with a grand opening planned for Feb. 1, 2018.
