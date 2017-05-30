Here's where to get great waffles in the Twin Cities

Chef Marshall Paulsen changes the formula frequently for this served-all-day house specialty, but count on a tender waffle enriched with a pantry staple and topped with seasonal vegetables, a compound butter, a crunchy nut, a fruit marmalade, ridiculously decadent chunks of thick-cut bacon and a sunny side-up egg . There's even a gluten-free rendition.

