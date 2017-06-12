Hennepin County advisory group says m...

Hennepin County advisory group says more mental health services...

Read more: Star Tribune

A Hennepin County advisory group says that the county needs more mental health services and that there should be more crisis training for police. Those were among the findings of a report on unmet mental health needs presented June 6 to the County Board by the Adult Mental Health Local Advisory Council, a 23-member group of mental health consumers, family members and providers that advises county leaders on policy, programs and services.

