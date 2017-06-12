Hennepin County advisory group says more mental health services...
A Hennepin County advisory group says that the county needs more mental health services and that there should be more crisis training for police. Those were among the findings of a report on unmet mental health needs presented June 6 to the County Board by the Adult Mental Health Local Advisory Council, a 23-member group of mental health consumers, family members and providers that advises county leaders on policy, programs and services.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Minneapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shooter is Psychotic bernie bro
|1 min
|silly rabbit
|17
|not guilty!!
|1 hr
|The Man
|9
|Drop one word....add one word game (Apr '14)
|16 hr
|WildLifeLover
|705
|Republican karen handle mailed suspicious package
|19 hr
|Space ace
|3
|Steve scalise in critical condition
|Thu
|Space ace
|5
|BREAKING:Liberal shoots republican steve scalise
|Thu
|Space ace
|28
|left wing extremist bernie sanders to announce run (Apr '15)
|Thu
|Space ace
|17
Find what you want!
Search Minneapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC