GED Grad Poised for Success
AIOIC was created in 1979 to respond to high unemployment and poverty rates among Native Americans in the Twin Cities area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Circle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Minneapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Minneapolis Anti Trump Hotline
|3 hr
|Lucky
|17
|What If Blacks Left America
|3 hr
|Lucky
|1
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|7 hr
|WHAT
|36,930
|Wisconsin unemployment rate
|7 hr
|Space ace
|2
|Libtard areas.
|7 hr
|Space ace
|1
|Democrats lose once again
|Wed
|Space ace
|13
|Shooter is Psychotic bernie bro
|Tue
|silly rabbit
|27
Find what you want!
Search Minneapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC