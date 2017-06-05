French supermodel selling 'Gatsby'-inspired Edina home
Wanna live like a French model/actress in Minnesota's most tony 'burb? Very specific request, my odd friend, but an option exists: 4924 Green Farms Circle in Edina. The six bedroom, six bathroom, 9,159 sq.
Start the conversation, or Read more at City Pages.
Comments
Add your comments below
Minneapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia conspiracy dead now on to obstruction
|1 hr
|Space ace
|1
|Comey ((live)) testimony thread 9 am
|5 hr
|FCC investigated ...
|6
|Admit they are evil
|8 hr
|Space ace
|29
|Trump not under investigation
|9 hr
|Space ace
|8
|Worst movie of all time
|22 hr
|silly rabbit
|27
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|Tue
|Into The Night
|36,917
|Gregory Pelletier
|Jun 4
|Danger
|1
Find what you want!
Search Minneapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC