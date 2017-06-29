Flexo Tech celebrates 2017 graduating class
Flexographic Tech is honoring its latest graduating class, which includes four from its press operator course: David Bey, Adam Byam, David Forbes, and Edward Lashley. When the graduates began the course almost 12 weeks ago, they were completely new to flexographic printing.
