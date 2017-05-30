Fearing potential rollbacks under Tru...

Fearing potential rollbacks under Trump, women scramble for IUDs, other long-acting birth control

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

Nurse practitioner Jessica Zaldivar, right, injected a Nexplanon birth control implant into the arm of patient Andrea Castillo, 22, at Planned Parenthood in Minneapolis. Worried that the cost of preventing pregnancy might soon soar, Slichter, a 25-year-old living in Minneapolis, decided this year to shift to a long-term form of birth control.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minneapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Betsy hodges radical communist 1 hr FCC investigated ... 4
LOL! Kathy griffin blames trump for firing 2 hr FCC investigated ... 8
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 7 hr WHAT 36,906
Worst movie of all time 17 hr snarky anarchy 18
Get out of the Paris climate deal Fri Space ace 14
NATO is a trainwreck for america Wed FCC investigated ... 10
Davy crockett is annoying May 31 Phineus 2
See all Minneapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minneapolis Forum Now

Minneapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minneapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Microsoft
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. Stanley Cup
 

Minneapolis, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,682 • Total comments across all topics: 281,488,376

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC