Eighth-grader Wolfgram wins two distance races in Class 1A
Tierney Wolfgram would prefer to "run brave" more often than she runs scared, but both worked for her this weekend. On Friday, the eighth-grader from Math and Science Academy, a charter school in Woodbury, won the girls' 3,200-meter race in 10 minutes, 41.84 seconds in the Class 1A state track and field meet at Hamline University.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Minneapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Epic storm
|3 hr
|cowboy chris
|5
|Trump not under investigation
|Sat
|Space ace
|21
|Russia conspiracy dead now on to obstruction
|Jun 8
|FCC investigated ...
|2
|Comey ((live)) testimony thread 9 am
|Jun 8
|FCC investigated ...
|6
|Clinton NEVER LIED
|Jun 8
|FCC investigated ...
|1
|Admit they are evil
|Jun 8
|Space ace
|29
|Worst movie of all time
|Jun 7
|silly rabbit
|27
Find what you want!
Search Minneapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC