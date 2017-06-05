Eighth-grader Wolfgram wins two dista...

Eighth-grader Wolfgram wins two distance races in Class 1A

Tierney Wolfgram would prefer to "run brave" more often than she runs scared, but both worked for her this weekend. On Friday, the eighth-grader from Math and Science Academy, a charter school in Woodbury, won the girls' 3,200-meter race in 10 minutes, 41.84 seconds in the Class 1A state track and field meet at Hamline University.

