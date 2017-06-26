Commuting apocalypse in Twin Cities? Not yet, though afternoon rush hour awaits
Traffic jammed near the Walker Art Museum as construction crew worked on the interstate leading into the Lowry Hill tunnel, Monday, June 26, 2017 in downtown Minneapolis, MN. Faced with a 45-minute commute to Hopkins that he feared would double now that the Lowry Hill Tunnel is under construction, Kevin Anderson of St. Paul got creative.
Minneapolis Discussions
|Minneapolis Anti Trump Hotline
|2 hr
|Johnny
|78
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|3 hr
|WHAT
|36,946
|The Ban Is On!!!
|3 hr
|Space ace
|2
|Minimum Wage Fee (Aug '14)
|4 hr
|LIbEralS
|55
|Gays ruining sunday
|12 hr
|Hillary Lost
|10
|Homeless are bums
|12 hr
|Davycrockett
|7
|Admit they are evil
|Sun
|Defeat maxine War...
|36
