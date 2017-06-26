Choose between '80s and '90s dance ni...

Choose between '80s and '90s dance nights

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: City Pages

This week in free things to do we have outdoor movies every night of the week, from family fare to really weird cult classics. There's also two Indeed brew nights and dance parties spanning two decades of music.

Start the conversation, or Read more at City Pages.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minneapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Minneapolis Anti Trump Hotline 7 min Lucky 75
Minimum Wage Fee (Aug '14) 19 min LIbEralS 55
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 2 hr WHAT 36,943
Gays ruining sunday 7 hr Hillary Lost 10
Homeless are bums 7 hr Davycrockett 7
The Ban Is On!!! 8 hr cowboy chris 1
Admit they are evil 21 hr Defeat maxine War... 36
See all Minneapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minneapolis Forum Now

Minneapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minneapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
 

Minneapolis, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,207 • Total comments across all topics: 282,044,372

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC