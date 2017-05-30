Check out these cool shops during Ope...

Check out these cool shops during Open Streets: Lyndale Avenue

15 hrs ago Read more: City Pages

Open Streets Minneapolis: Lyndale is here again, which means if you're planning to drive anywhere on Sunday, try to steer clear of south Minneapolis' second-busiest avenue. The street will be shut down from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. so families and friends can walk, bike, and hang out together.

