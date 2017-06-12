Century Plaza buyer envisions hotel, ...

Century Plaza buyer envisions hotel, senior living

Century Plaza is almost within developer Doug Hoskin's grasp, and his plans now call for turning the 85-year-old building into a 110-room hotel paired with 80 independent living apartments for seniors in downtown Minneapolis. "We've reached out to some [possible hotel operators] we deal with in our market, and we've gotten interest in it though haven't gotten far enough down the path to say anything definitive," Hoskin said Wednesday.

