Century Plaza buyer envisions hotel, senior living

Century Plaza is almost within developer Doug Hoskin's grasp, and his plans now call for turning the 85-year-old building into a 110-room hotel paired with 80 independent living apartments for seniors in downtown Minneapolis. "We've reached out to some [possible hotel operators] we deal with in our market, and we've gotten interest in it though haven't gotten far enough down the path to say anything definitive," Hoskin said Wednesday.

