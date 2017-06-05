Celebration prevails at Sculpture Gar...

Celebration prevails at Sculpture Garden opening, with nod to controversy

Gallery: The re-opening day at the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden Saturday, June 10, 2017, in Minneapolis, MN. Here, large crowds got to see up close once more the giant spoon and cherry erected at the Walker in 1985 by artist Claes Oldenburg and his wife, Coosje van Bruggen, as well as new pieces like Katharina Fritsch's much anticipated new royal-blue-colored sculpture "Hahn/Cock".

