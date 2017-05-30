Cargill CEO affirms commitment to climate
David MacLennan, chairman and chief executive officer of Cargill, said the Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S.-based company remains fully committed to addressing climate change in its global supply chains despite the decision by the United States to exit the Paris Climate Agreement. On June 1, U.S. President Donald Trump said the United States will withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord and begin negotiations to either re-enter or negotiate an entirely new agreement with more favorable terms for the United States.
