Cargill CEO affirms commitment to cli...

Cargill CEO affirms commitment to climate

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: World-Grain

David MacLennan, chairman and chief executive officer of Cargill, said the Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S.-based company remains fully committed to addressing climate change in its global supply chains despite the decision by the United States to exit the Paris Climate Agreement. On June 1, U.S. President Donald Trump said the United States will withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord and begin negotiations to either re-enter or negotiate an entirely new agreement with more favorable terms for the United States.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World-Grain.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minneapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Admit they are evil 13 min Space ace 1
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 5 hr Fuggs 36,911
LOL! Kathy griffin blames trump for firing 7 hr FCC investigated ... 10
Worst movie of all time 7 hr Space ace 19
Betsy hodges radical communist 10 hr FCC investigated ... 4
Get out of the Paris climate deal Fri Space ace 14
NATO is a trainwreck for america May 31 FCC investigated ... 10
See all Minneapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minneapolis Forum Now

Minneapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minneapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Climate Change
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Microsoft
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Minneapolis, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,209 • Total comments across all topics: 281,497,430

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC