Bomb Squad Deems Suspicious Item Not ...

Bomb Squad Deems Suspicious Item Not a Threat

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: KLZZ-FM Saint Cloud

The Minneapolis Bomb Squad was able to remove a suspicious item safely from a St. Cloud parking lot. At 11:00 a.m. Thursday, St. Cloud Police were called to the 10th block of 15th Avenue South to investigate a suspicious item near some dumpsters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KLZZ-FM Saint Cloud.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minneapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Epic storm 30 min Davycrockett 14
Republican karen handle mailed suspicious package 16 hr Space ace 1
Steve scalise in critical condition 16 hr Space ace 5
BREAKING:Liberal shoots republican steve scalise 21 hr Space ace 28
left wing extremist bernie sanders to announce run (Apr '15) 22 hr Space ace 17
Shooter is Psychotic bernie bro 22 hr Space ace 15
Another mass shooter under Trumps watch! Wed Davycrockett 1
See all Minneapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minneapolis Forum Now

Minneapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minneapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Minneapolis, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,427 • Total comments across all topics: 281,795,950

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC