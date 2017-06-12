Bomb Squad Deems Suspicious Item Not a Threat
The Minneapolis Bomb Squad was able to remove a suspicious item safely from a St. Cloud parking lot. At 11:00 a.m. Thursday, St. Cloud Police were called to the 10th block of 15th Avenue South to investigate a suspicious item near some dumpsters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLZZ-FM Saint Cloud.
Comments
Add your comments below
Minneapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Epic storm
|30 min
|Davycrockett
|14
|Republican karen handle mailed suspicious package
|16 hr
|Space ace
|1
|Steve scalise in critical condition
|16 hr
|Space ace
|5
|BREAKING:Liberal shoots republican steve scalise
|21 hr
|Space ace
|28
|left wing extremist bernie sanders to announce run (Apr '15)
|22 hr
|Space ace
|17
|Shooter is Psychotic bernie bro
|22 hr
|Space ace
|15
|Another mass shooter under Trumps watch!
|Wed
|Davycrockett
|1
Find what you want!
Search Minneapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC