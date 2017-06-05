Bicycling advocates push to extend Midtown Greenway to St. Paul
Bicycling advocates are pushing to extend the Midtown Greenway into St. Paul. Some are also hoping the Min Hi Line, a greenway between Minnehaha and Hiawatha avenues pictured in this rendering, could also be a reality someday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Minneapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia conspiracy dead now on to obstruction
|11 hr
|FCC investigated ...
|2
|Trump not under investigation
|12 hr
|Space ace
|12
|Comey ((live)) testimony thread 9 am
|21 hr
|FCC investigated ...
|6
|Admit they are evil
|Thu
|Space ace
|29
|Worst movie of all time
|Wed
|silly rabbit
|27
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|Jun 6
|Into The Night
|36,917
|Gregory Pelletier
|Jun 4
|Danger
|1
Find what you want!
Search Minneapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC