Avoiding State Law Pitfalls

Avoiding State Law Pitfalls

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: JD Supra

A manager of a Minneapolis, Minnesota restaurant calls you regarding an employee who showed up for work exhibiting bizarre behavior and with white powder under her nose. The Company has a written policy prohibiting the use of illegal drugs and authorizing the Company to conduct probable cause testing of employees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minneapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Homeless are bums 3 hr Cat Man 4
What If Blacks Left America 3 hr Cat Man 6
Minneapolis Anti Trump Hotline 3 hr Big Al 41
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 8 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 36,942
Democrats lose once again 13 hr Eddie 14
Admit they are evil 13 hr Truth 35
Po Po Pride! 13 hr Hussain 5
See all Minneapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minneapolis Forum Now

Minneapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minneapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Minneapolis, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,644 • Total comments across all topics: 281,997,389

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC