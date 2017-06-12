At the Capitol, Minneapolis-St. Paul plays the villain
As a kid, he would visit relatives in southern Minnesota, where farm-raised cousins would "give me shit about being a city kid." About how lucky and spoiled he was.
Start the conversation, or Read more at City Pages.
Comments
Add your comments below
Minneapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BREAKING:Liberal shoots republican steve scalise
|27 min
|silly rabbit
|9
|Shooter is Psychotic bernie bro
|36 min
|silly rabbit
|8
|Another mass shooter under Trumps watch!
|4 hr
|Davycrockett
|1
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|12 hr
|LIbEralS
|36,919
|Blacks act up at como pool
|21 hr
|FCC investigated ...
|7
|In a first, black voter turnout rate passes whites (Apr '13)
|Tue
|LIbEralS
|2
|PHENOMENAL musician
|Tue
|Space ace
|1
Find what you want!
Search Minneapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC