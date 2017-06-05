Architect makes $1 property deal in north Minneapolis
Ideal Development Group is embarking on a $1.6 million renovation of a derelict 1920s-era property at 4146 Fremont Ave. N. in north Minneapolis. The north Minneapolis-based company, whose leader is an architect, plans to revamp two city-owned buildings at the site, and outfit them with restaurant, retail and office space.
