Architect makes $1 property deal in north Minneapolis

Ideal Development Group is embarking on a $1.6 million renovation of a derelict 1920s-era property at 4146 Fremont Ave. N. in north Minneapolis. The north Minneapolis-based company, whose leader is an architect, plans to revamp two city-owned buildings at the site, and outfit them with restaurant, retail and office space.

