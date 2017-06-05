Anna M. Nelson, Personal Representative of Estate of Rick Paul Nelson a/k/a Richard Paul Dziubak, petitioner, Appellant, v. State of Minnesota, Respondent Considered and decided by Worke, Presiding Judge; Ross, Judge; and Kirk, Judge.Bruce P. Grostephan, Peterson, Engberg & Peterson, Minneapolis, Minnesota John J. Choi, Ramsey County Attorney, Jada N. Lewis, Assistant County Attorney, Robert B. Roche, Assistant County Attorney, St. Paul, Minnesota Appellanta < 1 challenges the district court's denial of her petition, arguing that, as the personal representative of Rick Paul Nelson's estate, she is entitled to pursue compensation under MIERA on behalf of the estate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.