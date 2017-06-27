Aeon drops eviction case against O'Do...

Aeon drops eviction case against O'Donovan's Irish Pub

O'Donovan's Irish Pub appears to be in the clear. The landlord, affordable housing developer Aeon, asked the Hennepin County District Court last Friday to dismiss its eviction case against the bar.

