Aeon drops eviction case against O'Donovan's Irish Pub
O'Donovan's Irish Pub appears to be in the clear. The landlord, affordable housing developer Aeon, asked the Hennepin County District Court last Friday to dismiss its eviction case against the bar.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Finance and Commerce.
Comments
Add your comments below
Minneapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Homeless are bums
|4 min
|Davycrockett
|16
|Minneapolis Anti Trump Hotline
|2 hr
|Davycrockett
|102
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|2 hr
|Common Sense
|36,953
|Minimum Wage Fee (Aug '14)
|7 hr
|Hillary Lost
|57
|Drop one word....add one word game (Apr '14)
|13 hr
|Chanta53
|708
|CNN = Fake News
|21 hr
|Busted
|71
|The Ban Is On!!!
|Mon
|Space ace
|2
Find what you want!
Search Minneapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC