Activists hold more peaceful second rally over US shooting verdict
Protesters gather in Loring Park on July 17, 2017 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Demonstrations have taken place each day since a jury acquitted police officer Jeronimo Yanez in the shooting death of Philando Castile.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Minneapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Another mass shooter under Trumps watch!
|3 hr
|Cat Man
|2
|Shooter is Psychotic bernie bro
|6 hr
|The Man
|22
|Worst movie of all time
|9 hr
|silly rabbit
|30
|not guilty!!
|11 hr
|Davycrockett
|10
|Drop one word....add one word game (Apr '14)
|Fri
|WildLifeLover
|705
|Republican karen handle mailed suspicious package
|Fri
|Space ace
|3
|Steve scalise in critical condition
|Jun 15
|Space ace
|5
Find what you want!
Search Minneapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC