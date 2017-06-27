A Town Turned Mean: What happened to ...

A Town Turned Mean: What happened to downtown Minneapolis?

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: City Pages

A boyhood friend from the plains of western Minnesota was about to get married. A dozen friends rented a coach and stocked it with booze.

Start the conversation, or Read more at City Pages.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minneapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Harrassed by dumb liberal for wearing hat 6 hr silly rabbit 3
Admit they are evil 7 hr Truth 37
Minneapolis Anti Trump Hotline 8 hr Lucky 106
Detain all homeless people 9 hr Space ace 1
Homeless are bums 9 hr Space ace 19
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 10 hr WHAT 36,957
Minimum Wage Fee (Aug '14) 20 hr Hillary Lost 57
See all Minneapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minneapolis Forum Now

Minneapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minneapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Sarah Palin
  5. Wall Street
 

Minneapolis, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,867 • Total comments across all topics: 282,103,513

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC