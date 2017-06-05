A Hmong arts and crafts fair
It's a busy weekend for art, with the Northern Spark festival on Saturday night and the opening of the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden. But that's not all! We have several other events for you to check out this week, including paranormal inspired art, Hmong arts and crafts, social practice photography, and a new show at Silverwood Park.
Minneapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Admit they are evil
|1 hr
|Space ace
|29
|Comey ((live)) testimony thread 9 am
|1 hr
|Space ace
|3
|Trump not under investigation
|1 hr
|Space ace
|8
|Worst movie of all time
|15 hr
|silly rabbit
|27
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|Tue
|Into The Night
|36,917
|Gregory Pelletier
|Jun 4
|Danger
|1
|LOL! Kathy griffin blames trump for firing
|Jun 4
|zippok
|11
