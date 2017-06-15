$15 minimum wage approved

$15 minimum wage approved

The Minneapolis City Council approved a $15 minimum wage Friday, a move years in the making that will affect hundreds of businesses and thousands of workers across the city. Gallery: Supporters of the $15 minimum wage increase celebrated after it was passed by City Council at City Hall, Friday, June 30, 2017 in Minneapolis, MN.

