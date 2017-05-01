Woman Killed in North Minneapolis Apartment Fire Identified
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner has released the name of a woman killed in an apartment fire in North Minneapolis last Thursday. The release states 58-year-old Rhonda Lee Santos died from complications of smoke inhalation and thermal injuries as a result of the fire on the 2000 block of Washington Avenue North.
