Vote on Surdyk's deal to come this af...

Vote on Surdyk's deal to come this afternoon at Minneapolis City Hall

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

People enter Surdyk's on Sunday, March 12, the day the liquor store opened against state law. Minnesota's new Sunday liquor sales law does not taking effect until July.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minneapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama dines with Streisand, Springsteen, Kardas... (May '14) 2 hr Norwegian Supremacy 39
Suburb to Live in Minnesota 11 hr Waikiki Vermin 3
News Doctor seeks to ease vaccine fears amid Minneso... 16 hr zippok 11
NEED $$$$? GOV ASSISTANCE? Come to SAN DIEGO CA! May 13 Space ace 2
Maxine waters May 12 Space ace 1
Rich stanek for fbi director May 11 LMAO 2
Budget surplus May 11 LMAO 2
See all Minneapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minneapolis Forum Now

Minneapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minneapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Minneapolis, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,384 • Total comments across all topics: 281,062,381

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC