Unveiling of Sharon Sayles Belton

Family, friends and colleagues celebrate the unveiling of the Sharon Sayles Belton Bronze Tribute, honoring her achievements during her mayoral terms from 1994 to 2001. Gallery: Sharon Sayles Belton helped with the unveiling of her Bronze Tribute, honoring her achievements during her mayoral terms from 1994 to 2001, and in recognition of her being the first African-American and first woman mayor in the city.

