Unveiling of Sharon Sayles Belton
Family, friends and colleagues celebrate the unveiling of the Sharon Sayles Belton Bronze Tribute, honoring her achievements during her mayoral terms from 1994 to 2001. Gallery: Sharon Sayles Belton helped with the unveiling of her Bronze Tribute, honoring her achievements during her mayoral terms from 1994 to 2001, and in recognition of her being the first African-American and first woman mayor in the city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Minneapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bethal University snowflakes
|2 hr
|LIbEralS
|1
|Taxes
|4 hr
|Space ace
|2
|Illegals
|4 hr
|Space ace
|6
|Suburb to Live in Minnesota
|5 hr
|Waikiki Vermin
|6
|Obama dines with Streisand, Springsteen, Kardas... (May '14)
|20 hr
|Norwegian Supremacy
|39
|NEED $$$$? GOV ASSISTANCE? Come to SAN DIEGO CA!
|May 13
|Space ace
|2
|Maxine waters
|May 12
|Space ace
|1
Find what you want!
Search Minneapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC