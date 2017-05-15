Unveiling of Sharon Sayles Belton

Unveiling of Sharon Sayles Belton

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

Family, friends and colleagues celebrate the unveiling of the Sharon Sayles Belton Bronze Tribute, honoring her achievements during her mayoral terms from 1994 to 2001. Gallery: Sharon Sayles Belton helped with the unveiling of her Bronze Tribute, honoring her achievements during her mayoral terms from 1994 to 2001, and in recognition of her being the first African-American and first woman mayor in the city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minneapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bethal University snowflakes 2 hr LIbEralS 1
Taxes 4 hr Space ace 2
Illegals 4 hr Space ace 6
Suburb to Live in Minnesota 5 hr Waikiki Vermin 6
News Obama dines with Streisand, Springsteen, Kardas... (May '14) 20 hr Norwegian Supremacy 39
NEED $$$$? GOV ASSISTANCE? Come to SAN DIEGO CA! May 13 Space ace 2
Maxine waters May 12 Space ace 1
See all Minneapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minneapolis Forum Now

Minneapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minneapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. American Idol
 

Minneapolis, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,885 • Total comments across all topics: 281,080,558

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC