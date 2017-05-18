University of Minnesota regents defend leak probe in latest sex harassment allegations
Johnsona S: addressed the media regarding the unofficial inquiry into a reported leak of confidential information at the McNamara Center, Thursday, May 11, 2017 in Minneapolis, MN. ] ELIZABETH FLORES A [email protected] University of Minnesota regents wrote to Gov. Mark Dayton and all 201 members of the Legislature Thursday to quash what they say is a media-generated misconception that they care more about plugging a leak than sexual misconduct.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Minneapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Slimeball Trump
|8 hr
|zippok
|6
|Suburb to Live in Minnesota
|8 hr
|Hillary LOST
|8
|Democrats call for impeachment
|21 hr
|Waikiki Vermin
|8
|Illegals
|Wed
|Waikiki Vermin
|7
|Bethal University snowflakes
|Wed
|Davycrockett
|3
|Taxes
|Wed
|Space ace
|2
|Obama dines with Streisand, Springsteen, Kardas... (May '14)
|May 16
|Norwegian Supremacy
|39
Find what you want!
Search Minneapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC