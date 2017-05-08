'Two big, big steps' for Twin Cities ...

'Two big, big steps' for Twin Cities transit funding?

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Finance and Commerce

With promises of federal money and a tentative deal on the voluntary break-up of the Counties Transit Improvement Board, mass transit advocates believe they have eliminated two legislative obstacles to transit funding. Transit skeptics in the Legislature have cited the uncertainty of federal funding for the $1.858 billion Southwest Light Rail Transit line and the cloud over CTIB as reasons to restrict transit investments, CTIB chair Peter McLaughlin said Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Finance and Commerce.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minneapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump fires comey libs freak out 10 min Space ace 1
The n-word 1 hr Muslims greatest 3
Illegals 13 hr Waikiki Vermin 2
News Minnesota Health Department confirms six measle... (Mar '11) 23 hr Waikiki Vermin 97
News Police: 1 Arrested, 1 Hospitalized In Minneapol... Mon Waikiki Vermin 6
Communists riot in france against le pen May 7 Space ace 4
Goat Story II May 6 zippok 3
See all Minneapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minneapolis Forum Now

Minneapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minneapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Boston Marathon
  1. Mexico
  2. Egypt
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
 

Minneapolis, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,630 • Total comments across all topics: 280,897,188

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC