Treehouse records to close their doors

12 hrs ago

For 44 years, musicheads from across the Twin Cities have been flocking to the corner of 26th Street and Lyndale Avenue in Minneapolis to stock up on hard-to-find albums or find the next big thing - a tradition that will likely end at the end of 2017 as the owner of Treehouse Records plans to shut down the store. Gallery: Treehouse Records Monday May 8, 2017 in Minneapolis, MN.

