Tim Kaine's kid hit with criminal cha...

Tim Kaine's kid hit with criminal charges after disrupting pro-Trump rally

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 26 Read more: New York Post

The son of former vice presidential candidate Tim Kaine will face criminal charges for his role in a violent smoke bomb-fueled riot that broke out at a pro-Trump rally, according to a report Friday. Linwood Michael Kaine, 24, of Minneapolis, Minnesota - whose father was Hillary Clinton's 2016 running mate - was slapped with three misdemeanor charges tied to a melee in St. Paul, the Pioneer Press reported .

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minneapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Al franken defends kathy griffin 25 min FCC investigated ... 6
Get out of the Paris climate deal 35 min FCC investigated ... 9
Worst movie of all time 17 hr Space ace 13
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) Wed ritedownthemiddle 36,902
NATO is a trainwreck for america Wed FCC investigated ... 10
Davy crockett is annoying Wed Phineus 2
Gallows At The Walker May 30 Space ace 4
See all Minneapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minneapolis Forum Now

Minneapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minneapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. South Korea
  3. Tornado
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

Minneapolis, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,654 • Total comments across all topics: 281,450,457

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC