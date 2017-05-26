Tim Kaine's kid hit with criminal charges after disrupting pro-Trump rally

The son of former vice presidential candidate Tim Kaine will face criminal charges for his role in a violent smoke bomb-fueled riot that broke out at a pro-Trump rally, according to a report Friday. Linwood Michael Kaine, 24, of Minneapolis, Minnesota - whose father was Hillary Clinton's 2016 running mate - was slapped with three misdemeanor charges tied to a melee in St. Paul, the Pioneer Press reported .

