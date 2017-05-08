Three-bedroom downtown Minneapolis condo goes for $1.3 million
Note: This is not the condo that just sold for $1.3 million. Second note: This one is probably still pretty expensive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at City Pages.
Comments
Add your comments below
Minneapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Minnesota Health Department confirms six measle... (Mar '11)
|57 min
|Waikiki Vermin
|97
|Police: 1 Arrested, 1 Hospitalized In Minneapol...
|14 hr
|Waikiki Vermin
|6
|Communists riot in france against le pen
|Sun
|Space ace
|4
|Goat Story II
|May 6
|zippok
|3
|Can't manage the gov & NOT honest or trustworthy (Nov '13)
|May 5
|LIbEralS
|589
|Kid Trouble!
|May 4
|Space ace
|2
|Mooslimutilation OK with femminists
|May 4
|Thousands
|1
Find what you want!
Search Minneapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC